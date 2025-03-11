Police Deploys Additional Tactical Teams To Combat Lakurawa

Share

The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Sani, has deployed additional tactical teams to combat the rising cases of suspected Lakurawa bandits in the state.

This development follows a statement made available to journalists yesterday by the spokesman for the command, CSP Nafiu Abubakar.

According to Abubakar, on March 9, at approximately 8:47 pm, suspected Lakurawa bandits launched a coordinated attack on multiple villages in Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The affected communities, including Dogon Daji, Danmarke, Yar Goru, Tambo, Birnin Debi, Garin Nagoro, and Garin Rugga, are located along the Nigeria-Niger Republic border.

Tragically, 11 people lost their lives, while two others sustained gunshot wounds. The assailants also set fire to several houses in the affected villages, causing widespread destruction.

Upon receiving the distress report, CP Bello M. Sani promptly mobilised to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

He engaged with security personnel, including the police, army, civil defense, and local vigilante groups, who were already deployed to combat criminal activities in the area.

