Police Deploy Tactical Team To Rescue Abducted Edo Monarch, 4 Other

The Edo State Police Command said it has deployed tactical teams and the Police Mobile Force to rescue the Onogie of Udo, in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State, HRH Friday Ehizojie, who was abducted alongside four others in Igueben.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Command, Betty Enekpen Isokpan Otimenyin, disclosed this to newsmen in Benin City on Monday while confirming the abduction of the victims.

The statement signed by Moses Yamu, the Command’s image maker, said the deployment was to ensure that the victims were rescued and the culprits arrested.

Otimenyin said the 21-year-old traditional ruler and five others were kidnapped while he was riding as passenger on a motorcycle along a lonely path leading to the community.

He said they were ambushed by unknown persons, and in the process the Okada rider was shot dead before the Onogie was abducted.

The statement reads in part: “The Command has received a report of the unfortunate kidnap of some persons, including the Onogie of Udo-Eguare, a 21- yearold man.

“Upon receipt of this report, the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Betty Enekpen Isokpan Otimenyin ordered the immediate deployment of the Command’s tactical teams including the Police Mobile Force to that area to ensure the rescue of the victims and arrest of the culprits.

