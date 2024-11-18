Police Deploy Personnel To Forestall Post-Election Crisis

Share

The Nigeria Police yesterday said it had deployed personnel to forestall any post-election crisis after the Ondo State off-cycle governorship election was held at the weekend.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Mr Abiodun Alabi, made this known while addressing newsmen at the police headquarters in Akure after the result of the election was announced by INEC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), was declared winner by INEC yesterday.

NAN also reports that 18 political parties participated in the state’s off-cycle governorship election. Alabi said the police had arrested three people over ballot box snatching at Idanre, Idanre Local Government Area of the state during the election.

According to him, the deployment is to support the democratic process that binds us together. “In that regard, we have deployed more security personnel across the state to monitor and protect every area even after the electoral process for the maintenance of law and other.

“The police and other security agencies will not allow any post-election or ugly incident in any part of the state.”

