Police deploy officers, dogs to block illegal entry into ports, ships

The Port Authority Police, Western Port Command has deployed police officers at the jetties with dogs to ensure illegal entry and exit are curtailed. The command reiterated its resolve to work round the clock to nip illegal boarding of ships in the ports in the bud.

The Commissioner of Police of the command, Olanrewaju Ishola explained that he had mandated his officers and men to remain on ground during the yuletide period to man the waterways to avoid people taking advantage of the season to perpetrate illegalities in the port. Olanrewaju urged the terminal operators to inform the command when a ship berths and about to take off to ensure that officers were on ground for a thorough check on the ship to avoid illegal migration, noting that the deployment of his personnel and dogs at the jetties would curtailed illegal entry and exit. The commissioner stressed that police would liaise with Lagos State Ministry of Transportation to ensure that all boats playing waterways are registered, noting that the command would ensure that boats that had no business on the waterways would be shut out of the waters. Olanrewaju added: “When I assumed duty here, my first priority is what are the risk areas to me which I identified. The port itself is the gateway to the economy which means that the stakes are very high. So, I cannot sit down here as Commissioner of Police and allow illegalities to happen in the ports. “So, I called my police officers together and told them to be up and doing. The Marine police, whether they are at ship berthing or loading or going. “So, traffic situation has been handled and taken care of. All the grey areas that were hitherto witnessed, I told my DPOs to up their games if they still want to remain in their positions as DPOs.

“This command is not about the port alone; we have a lot of boat operators within and outside the place. I told my DPOs that they must invite the leaders of boat operators to the command for a meeting because I want to know how somebody can be smuggled through the waterways to enter the ship without anyone knowing. We are also looking at the authorisation of those allowed into the ship. Why would somebody enter a ship illegally without working there?” The commissioner explained that 14 stowaways were arrested a few days ago in the port, saying that they were taken to court and had been sentenced to 14 days community service, according to the wisdom of the court. Olanrewaju added that the port was on 24 hours and police must also be there for 24 hours as well, noting that the policemen were the security keepers. However, the commissioner said that while trying to police the waterways, Police would not disturb genuine people using the waterways, that that was why they were gathering much intelligence on who should be there and who should not be there. He stressed: “That is the extent we are going to defend it that anybody who is not authorised to enter a ship does not enter it especially during this yuletide period. No one goes anywhere, we are going to remain here to police the waterways to make sure that the country runs the way it should run. “I am going to liaise with the Ministry of Transportation because I know Lagos State has a virile ministry manning the waterways. Since it is their baby, I am going to liaise with them to make sure that all boats are registered and the ones that have no business being in the waterways should not be there. “I have told all the terminal operators that when ships are berthing, discharging, loading or leaving, they should let us know so that we can beef us security to prevent illegal entry into the ships. By and large, we are doing fine.”