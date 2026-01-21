Police Denial Of Kajuru Abduction Shameful – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described as shameful the initial denial by the police of the abduction of 163 worshippers in Kajuru community in Kajuru Local Government of Kaduna State.

The party, in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Ini Emembong, said the denials are not only hurtful, but they also revealed the manifest levity with which the administration treats serious matters like security.

“What makes this even more painful is that, according to the villagers, the police were immediately alerted when the kidnapping occurred,” PDP stated.

The party said that the government had the opportunity to act, but instead, it chose denial, “prioritising the government’s image over the lives of 163 Nigerians.”

PDP noted that since the police eventually accepted the reality of the sad incident, after the residents and the Christian Association of Nigeria provided the names of those kidnapped, the Commissioner of Police and Chairman have been silent, without offering any apologies for their irresponsible conduct and failure to protect the people.

“This act of public betrayal and failed cover-up is most shameful and condemnable,” the party said, and demanded a public apology from the Commissioner of Police and the Chairman of Kajuru Local Government Area for their initial denial and failure to act.

PDP also wants the Federal Government to immediately deploy a high-powered security team to trace, rescue, and safely return these kidnapped Nigerians to their homes and families.

“The business of government is solving problems, not winning applause. One hundred and sixty-three families are waiting. They deserve action, not excuses,” the party added.