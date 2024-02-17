Police Decry Car Snatching In Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command on Saturday decried the increase of car snatching in the state.

The police, in a statement obtained by Saturday Telegraph, alerted residents of the rising cases of car theft, especially in Yola North, Yola South and Girei Local Government Areas of the state.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the State Police Command’s spokesman said in order to stem the tide, the command would conduct aggressive checks in the affected locations, which may result in slower traffic flow.

“The Commissioner of Police therefore appeals to motorists for their understanding as the action is in the interest of their safety and security,” Nguroje stated.

He urged the public to contact the Command’s control room at 08089671313, in case of an emergency.