The Osun State Police Command has declared two persons wanted over their alleged involvement in the murder of an officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, Oluwamayokun Lasisi and her daughter, Adesewa.

Those declared wanted by the police are 36-year-old Faturoti Kehinde and 38-year-old Adumati Idowu.

According to a statement signed by the police spokesperson, Abiodun Ojelabi, the wanted persons who are from Ijurin-Ekiti, Ekiti State were part of the suspects who murdered the late FRSC official and her daughter.

The police warned that anybody who harboured the suspect would be treated as an accomplice to the crime.

It added that anybody having useful information as to the suspects’ whereabouts will be handsomely

rewarded.

Recall that the 39-year-old senior officer of the FRSC, Funmilayo, and her daughter, Sewa, who were declared missing in Ogun State, were found dead with a mutilated body part at a suspected herbalist’s den in Osun, in what is suspected to be a ritual killing.

Following the incident, Victor Fajemirokun, the manfriend of the late officer and two herbalists, Gboyega Daramola and Sunday James, were arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, the three suspects who were earlier arrested have been remanded at the Ilesa Correctional Centre.

The suspects were arraigned before the presiding magistrate, O. A. Daramola.