Police Declare Manhunt for Phone Snatchers Who Killed Corps Member in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has declared a statewide manhunt for the suspected killers of a corps member, Grace Chalya Silas who was killed in the early hours of Wednesday in Kaduna. The attack and killing took place in the Barnawa area of Kaduna Metropolis on Wednesday, when the diseased was said to be undergoing her usual early morning exercise.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mansir Hassan, who confirmed the incident also said the state Commissioner of Police has directed the Barnawa DPO and Area Commander, to immediately hunt for the killers of the Corps member and fish out them out.

Residents of the area said a phone snatching syndicate has been operating in the area of recent, as many citizens residing within the area has lost their phones and other valuables to the suspected criminals. Barnawa, a middle class area in Kaduna Metropolis is in Kaduna South Local Government Area of the state.

According to ASP Mansir Hassan, “the Commissioner of Police, CP Musa Yusuf Garba, has directed a manhunt for the killers of Chalya Silas. “The Commissioner of Police after an emergency meeting of the top hierarchy of the command, has ordered the Barnawa Divisional Police Officer and operatives to hunt for the killers of the Corps member,” he said.

According to him, “It’s a very tragic incident. She was performing her early morning exercise, jogging when some miscreants on motorcycles pounced on her. The victim’s name is Grace Chalya Silas. She was a Corps member serving in Kaduna South.

“When the case was reported to the police, operatives responded swiftly and moved to the scene of the crime where they saw the victim in the pool of her own blood. She was rushed to the clinic, where she was later confirmed dead.”