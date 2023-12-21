Police Declare 30-Year-Old Man Missing In Ekiti

A 30-year-old man simply identified as Ismaheel Olakanye has been reportedly missing, according to the Ekiti State Police Command.

The Command made the public announcement on Thursday through its spokesperson, DSP Sunday Abutu, in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti.

Olakanye, who attends the New Creation Secondary School Area in Olorunda, Ado-Ekiti, reportedly left his house on August 18 at around 8:00 a.m. for an undisclosed location and hasn’t been back since.

According to Abutu, Olakanye is five feet tall, has a dark complexion, speaks Yoruba fluently, and is devoid of any tribal markings.

He claims that the Command has started looking into his whereabouts.

The spokesperson urged anyone with pertinent information on Olakanye’s current whereabouts to get in touch with the local police station.