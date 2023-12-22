Police Declare 30-Year-Old Man Missing in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has declared a 30-year-old man, Mr Ismaheel Olakanye, missing. The command`s Public Relations Officer, DSP Sunday Abutu, stated this in a statement yesterday in Ado-Ekiti.

He said Olakanye of the New Creation Secondary School Area, Olorunda, Ado-Ekiti, left home on Aug. 18 at about 08:00 hrs to an unknown destination and has not returned since then.

Abutu said he is dark in complexion, five feet tall, speaks Yoruba language fluently and has no tribal mark. He said the command has commenced investigation to unravel his where about.

The spokesman said that anyone with any useful information concerning his present location should kindly contact the nearest Police Station or call 09064050086.