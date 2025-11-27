New Telegraph

November 27, 2025
Police Debunk Viral Video Of Attack On Higher Institutions In Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has declared as fake and mischievous, a video circulating on the social media where a man suspected to be a bandit said they will be coming to attack Ekiti State University, as well as Bamidele Olumiluwa University of Education Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti (BUOESTI). The video and other falsely fabricated rumours have caused a lot of apprehensions in different parts of the State.

The police, in a press release issued on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Abutu Sunday, said upon a thorough review, it noticed that neither the video nor the rumour of attack in any part of the State is true. It was added that the video is an Artificial Intelligence(AI) fabricated video to cause unnecessary apprehension in the State.

The Command, however, stated it has deployed adequate security across the State, especially across the border towns, schools, public and private infrastructure, worship centres and all black spots.

“The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Eribo, implores members of the public especially the good people of Ekiti State to disregard the fake news being circulated, go about their lawful businesses, as the Command will continue to do its best to ensure maximum security for citizens and residents of the State.

