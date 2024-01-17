Police Debunk Recruiting Wanted Terrorist, Turji Bello

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Nigeria Police Force, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has denied rumours making the rounds that the wanted terrorist kingpin, Turji Bello has joined the Nigeria Police.

Debunking the rumour in a statement issued on Wednesday via his X account, the Police PRO said Turji has never been recruited into the Nigeria Police Force, and the picture shared by the netizen is not a new one as well.

Adejobi stated this in response to the allegation made by a netizen with the username @OnyiPathfinder who claimed the terrorist had joined the Police Force.

It would be recalled that Turji Bello is a notorious bandit leader and terrorist who operates in the northern part of Nigeria and has been declared wanted by security operatives.

Sharing a picture of Turji Bello in what looks like a Police uniform, the netizen challenged Adejobi to provide clarification on the status of the wanted terrorist.

The netizen wrote: “@Princemoye1 how did Turji Bello a renowned terrorist and Bandit that has cursed the death of hundreds of Nigerians made his way into NPF … you have been avoiding this question.”

In response, Adejobi wrote, “Turji has never been recruited into the police. It’s a lie. This picture is not a new one.”

