Police Debunk Claims On POWA Dues Remittance In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked reports alleging that senior officers were directed to remit N6,000 as 2025 POWA dues to Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun.

Command spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, dismissed the allegation in a statement on Monday in Lagos, following a report published by an online media on the matter. He said the report, captioned ‘Nigeria Police Order Senior Officers to Pay N6,000 Each As 2025 POWA Dues to Association Under I-G’s Wife’, was false.

“The command wishes to categorically refute the report in its entirety and set the records straight,” Hundeyin stated. He clarified that at no time were officers instructed to pay dues to the IGP’s wife, who serves as POWA president, or to her office. Hundeyin described the publication as malicious, false, unfounded, and a figment of an illinformed writer’s imagination.