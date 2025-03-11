Police Debunk Alleged Relocation Of Bandits To Kwara

Share

The Kwara State Police Command has debunked a report alleging that bandits fleeing military offensives in Zamfara State have relocated to Bani Town in Kwara State.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said: “The Command wishes to categorically debunk this claim as false, misleading, with intent of mischief makers to cause unnecessary panic among residents in the state.

“There is no intelligence or operational report to support the presence of armed bandits in Bani. The Kwara Police Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, remains vigilant and has intensified surveillance across the state to prevent any security breach.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Victor Olaiya, assures residents that Kwara remains safe and that the police are fully prepared to respond to any security threats.

He urges the public to disregard such unverified reports and avoid spreading misinformation. “For credible security information, residents should reach out to the Kwara State Police Command through its official channels.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

