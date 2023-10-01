Police Debunk Alleged Kidnapping Of Three Pupils In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has reacted to the news report about the alleged kidnapping of three students from Salawu Abiola Comprehensive High School in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Speaking on the development in a statement issued on Sunday, the state command denied the report which it said was being circulated online in the wake of Friday, September 29, 2023, that three pupils of Salawu Abiola Comprehensive High School, Abeokuta were kidnapped” was circulated “without first getting clarifications from the Command.”

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, “the Command hereby reiterates that the report is misleading and capable of creating a state of panic and false alarm when nothing of such happ

The Command confirmed that the alleged case of kidnapping “is false and should be disregarded.”

READ ALSO:

Odutola said the Divisional Police Officer in Odeda, along with the cooperation of the two school principals, Olapade K. O. from the Senior School and Bankole T. A. from the Junior School, conducted an investigation.

“The parents of the pupils were contacted, and none of them reported any case of kidnapping to the school authorities,” Odutola disclosed.

She quoted the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Abiodun Alamutu, as having assured the public that “security measures have been reinforced across the State.”

Alamutu reassured residents to continue with their regular daily activities without apprehension or concern for their safety and property.