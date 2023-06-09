Police Debunk Allegation Of Ritual Killing In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has described as false the allegation that two people were apprehended over allegations of ritual killing in Ihiala town in Anambra State. Recall that last Wednesday a crowd of protesters had taken to the streets parading three naked individuals, forcing them to carry two dead bodies of those allegedly murdered by the suspects.

A man who was video recording the incident alleged that the man and women had killed three persons with the intention to use them for money ritual, before they were caught by some villagers. In the video being circulated, the bodies of the victims were lumped in a wheelbarrow, while the suspects were made to push them in turns.

But the state police command in a release by its spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the matter was a case of murder, and not connected with ritual killing. Ikenga said the men of the command upon getting information of the public parade of the culprits, quickly moved in to rescue them, while the bodies had been deposited in a morgue, while the living among the victims are receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.