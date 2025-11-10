The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has urged indigenes of the state to return in their numbers for the forthcoming Christmas, adding that the state is free and peaceful, as shown by the successful gubernatorial election.

CP Orutugu, who spoke after the conclusion of the election, which has been described as the most successful and peaceful governorship election so far in the state, assured that indigenes of the State in the diaspora can look forward to a peaceful and safe festive season.

Orutugu, who took charge of the Anambra State Command nine months ago as the 35th commissioner of police, assured that deliberate and proactive policing measures have made the state secure for all.

He said, “Anambra is a safe place. Prepare and come home for Christmas,” reaffirming that the state has maintained peace through visible policing and strong community engagement.

Known for his community-driven and intelligence-led approach, CP Orutugu has implemented a strategy that prioritises crime prevention, rapid response, and trust-building with the public.

“I have the policy of policing without guns. I police not your actions but your emotions by counselling, appealing to your conscience,” he explained.

Describing the importance of community partnership and building trust, he noted that he first strengthened collaboration with traditional rulers, youth groups, and religious leaders to ensure early intelligence sharing and foster public confidence in the police.

He also noted that, in carrying out intelligence-led operations, the command has been using actionable information to prevent and disrupt criminal activities in the state, ensuring that all local governments have been relatively safe.

Acknowledging the successes of his flashpoint deployment strategy, he said everyone would be assured of safety as the security architecture has covered all flashpoints and border communities.