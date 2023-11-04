Police Constable Recruitment: How Police Leadership Violated Federal Character –Investigation

A fresh investigation by the Saturday Telegraph has revealed that the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Force Headquarters, in the past few years, violated the Federal Character Principle in the recruitment of the rank-and- file, especially Constables. Highly-placed sources within both establishments, who spoke with our correspondent on the condition of anonymity noted that, for about three or four years, recruitment exercises were conducted based on Local Governments, and not States of origin, as contemplated by the Federal Character Principle, which favours proportional representation.

Section 14 (3) and (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), provides thus: “The composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that Government or in any of its agencies.

“The composition of the Government of a State, a local government council, or any of the agencies of such Government or council, and the conduct of the affairs of the Government or council or such agencies shall be carried out in such manner as to recognise the diversity of the people within its area of authority and the need to promote a sense of belonging and loyalty among all the people of the Federation”.

It would be recalled that former President, Muhammadu Buhari had, in 2016, issued a directive for an annual recruitment of 10, 000 Police Constables for a certain period to bridge the manpower gap in the Nigeria Police, which is the lead agency in internal security equation. While the United Nations (UN) recommends a ratio of a policeman to 400 citizens, the current “police-citizen ratio is one to 604”, thereby leaving a deficit of 204.

Findings showed that recruiting authorities adopted the Local Government arrangement, which may not have been proportional in representation, considering the fact not all states have equal number of councils. For instance, while Kano State has 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs), and Jigawa State, which was excised from it on August 27 1991, has 27 totalling 71, the entire South East geopolitical zone with five states has 95 councils.

Assuming, for instance, that each council was allocated 10 slots, it meant that Lagos State, with 20 LGAs (as recognised by the Constitution), will have 200 Constables each during the period the recruitment basis lasted, while Bayelsa State, which has eight local governments will run with 80 personnel. One of the sources said: “There was no recruitment last year (2022). “Two years ago, the recruitment exercise was on a local govt basis.

Since former President Buhari announced 10,000 yearly intake (in 2016) for five years, I think it’s been going on for about four years now, or three”. Another source, who spoke in the same light, argued: “Obviously, Federal Character is State by State; it is not by Local Governments”. He, however, disclosed that the “Police Recruitment Board was yet to come up with a decision”, whether the 2023 recruitment exercise will be State or Local Government-based.

“There is no approved arrangement for this year’s recruitment yet”, he added. In his reaction to the mat- ter, a former Attorney General (AG) and Commissioner of Justice in Abia State, Chief Solo Akuma (SAN), emphasised the need for adherence to Section 14(3) of the Constitution, to guarantee fairness. The Silk said: “In implementing Section 14(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), all the States should be treated equally.

“So, if 36 things are to be divided, they should be distributed on equal basis. That is the only thing that will guarantee fairness”. When contacted for official reaction, the Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, simply said: “I’m not aware of any decision yet”.