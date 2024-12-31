Police Confirms Abduction Of Benue Community Leader

Share

The Benue State Police Command, on Tuesday, confirmed the abduction of Descon Tor Yaji, leader of a tribal group known as Kunav United Development Association.

According to the report, Yaji was reportedly abducted around 10 pm on Monday, at his country home in Tsar Mbaduku in Vandeikya Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson for Benue State Command, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident said that operatives have swung into action and called on people to provide useful information that will assist the command in rescuing the victim.

Anene said, “On 30/12/2024 at about 2030hrs, information was received at Vandeikya Police Division that Mr. Emmanuel Tor Yaji of Tsar Mbaduku was kidnapped at Tsar where he sat relaxing with his friends.

“Swiftly, police detectives were deployed for his rescue and the investigation is ongoing.

“The command will appreciate every useful information that can lead to his rescue. Further information about this operation will be communicated as the investigation progresses.

