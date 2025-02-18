Police Confirm Six Casualties In Osun LG Crisis

Share

The Osun State Police Command has confirmed that no fewer than six individuals were killed in the violent clash between members of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) over control of the 30 Local Government Areas in the state.

The altercation, which occurred on Monday, involved leaders and members of both parties, along with their supporters and armed thugs, exchanging gunfire as they attempted to take control of the council offices.

Speaking on the development, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed that six people lost their lives, while many others were hospitalized.

The Commissioner of Police, Abba, also disclosed that tactical squads from other states, deployed by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had arrived in Osun by midnight to assist in restoring order.

The Commissioner assured the public that the police would ensure the perpetrators of the violence were apprehended and brought to justice, adding that peace was gradually being restored in the state.

He expressed deep sympathy for those who lost their lives or suffered property damage during the crisis and reiterated the police’s commitment to a thorough investigation.

“The IGP has deployed mobile policemen from outside the state, and they arrived last night.

“We will leave no stone unturned to achieve peace. Citizens are urged to remain calm and patient as we work to restore peace.

“Those responsible for the violence must desist from such actions. We will not allow anyone to disrupt the peace of our state,” Opalola said.

Meanwhile, New Telegraph gathered that law and order had been restored in the affected local areas, with armed policemen stationed at the main gates of several council secretariats. Commercial and other activities around the council offices had also resumed.

The police have vowed to continue working towards a peaceful environment and urged all citizens to support efforts to maintain the peace.

