Police Confirm Release Of Abducted Benue Varsity Students

Share

The Benue State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the release of the three female students abducted from Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

New Telegraph recalls that the students were kidnapped on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, while returning from a night study session on campus.

READ ALSO

Following their abduction, the university management ordered a one-week mid-semester break to address security challenges.

This was contained in an internal memo titled “Security Situation on Campus”, issued a day after the abduction and signed by the Registrar, Dr John David.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, had called for intensified efforts to secure their release.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

