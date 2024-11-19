Police Confirm Murder Of Officer In Umuahia

Share

The Abia State Police Command yesterday confirmed the murder of Insp Bala Mohammed by yet unknown assailants in Umuahia town. The state Police Command’s PPRO, ASP Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

Chinaka said that Insp Dunna Jatau, who was also in the police vehicle, escaped with the driver of the vehicle during the attack.

She said that the two police officers, Mohammed and Jatau, who were from the Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 4, Makurdi, Benue, were assigned to Mr Ginger Onwusibe, a member of the House of Representatives representing IsialaNgwa North/South constituency.

Chinaka said that the policemen were on official duty in Umuahia when their vehicle was intercepted by some armed men dressed in black. “The officers were in a Police Toyota Hilux vehicle after accompanying and dropping off Mr Onwusibe in Umuahia.

“On their way, near Umuahia South Local Government Area Secretariat in Ubakala, their vehicle was intercepted by armed men dressed in black attire, operating in a Toyota Corolla with tinted windows. “The assailants blocked the path of the police vehicle and opened fire.

“Tragically, Insp. Bala Mohammed sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene while Insp Dunna Jatau and the driver escaped the attack,” she said.

Chinaka said the area was immediately combed by officers of the command who launched a comprehensive search operation to locate the attackers.

