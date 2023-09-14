Police Confirm Murder Of LP Campaign Director In Abia

Abia State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the gruesome murder of Mr Zachary Maduka, the campaign Director of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections in Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Maduka who was part of the local security team in Uturu, was killed by unidentified assailants, who cut off his head and took it away.

According to ASP Maureen Chinaka, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Abia Police Command, Maduka was violently attacked, shot, and beheaded by unidentified assailants while he was at a drinking joint in Amelechi-Akpukpa village, in Ituru Community.

“On September 13, 2023, at approximately 8:30 PM The DPO Uturu Police Division on discreet information concerning the unfortunate murder of Hon. Zachary Nmaduka, also known as Power Zack M, a 70-year-old native of Ezieke Akpukpa Uturu.

“Upon receiving this distressing information, a joint team comprising police and army personnel was swiftly dispatched to the scene.

“Tragically, they recovered Mr. Nmaduka’s lifeless body. Photographic evidence was captured at the scene, and the deceased’s remains were promptly evacuated and deposited at Marist Mortuary Uturu.”

The PPRO said that investigations are currently ongoing on the case.