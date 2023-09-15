Police Confirm Murder of LP Campaign Director in Abia

The Abia State Police Command yesterday confirmed the murder of the Campaign Director of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections in Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State, Mr Zachary Maduka.

New Telegraph learnt that Nmaduka, who was part of the local security team in Uturu, was killed by unidentified assailants, who cut off his head and took it away.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state ASP Maureen Chinaka, Maduka was violently attacked, shot and beheaded by unidentified assailants while he was at a drinking joint in Amelechi-Akpukpa village, in Ituru Community.

“On September 13, 2023, at approximately 8:30 PM, the DPO, Uturu Police Division on discreet information concerning the unfortunate murder of Hon. Zachary Nmaduka, also known as Power Zack M, a 70-year-old native of Ezieke Akpukpa, Uturu.

“Upon receiving this distressing information, a joint team comprising police and army personnel was swiftly dispatched to the scene. “Tragically, they recovered Mr. Nmaduka’s lifeless body.

Photographic evidence was captured at the scene, and the deceased’s remains were promptly evacuated and deposited at Marist Mortuary, Uturu.” The PPRO said that investigations are currently ongoing on the case.