Police Confirm Murder Of Akwa Ibom Inspector

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has confirmed the murder of one of its personnel, Inspector Osang by hoodlums at his residence in Uyo, the state capital.

An eyewitness account revealed that the incident occurred at about 8:30 pm on Wednesday.

He claimed that the offenders, numbering over ten, attacked the victim’s home on a lane between Enen Afaha and Afaha Ube, a suburb within the Uyo metropolis, and committed the crime.

Odiko Mac-Don, the state police command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the occurrence, stating that the command had received news of the police officers’ murder and described it as very tragic.

According to him: “We have received that information, and it is an unfortunate situation. Already, an investigation is ongoing, and we are committed to ridding the streets of criminal elements.

“Again, we are not deterred and we are committed to ensuring that criminal-minded persons will account for their actions. ”