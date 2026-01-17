Police Confirm Mother, Six Children Slaughtered In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the gruesome murder of a woman and her six children in Kano.

The Police Spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the State Command received a distress call at approximately 12:10 pm on January 17, 2025, reporting a brutal attack on the household of Haruna Bashir at Dorayi Charanchi Quarters.

“The victims, Fatima Abubakar (35) and her six children, were attacked by unknown hoodlums who broke into their house.”

He notes that the report indicated that the victims were attacked with dangerous weapons, resulting in fatal injuries.

” The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, immediately mobilised a police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Operations, DCP Lawal Isah Mani, to the scene.”

“Bodies were evacuated and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, where they were pronounced dead.

He added that a team led by ACP Wada Jarma, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was instructed to conduct a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The police command extends condolences to the family, the people of Dorayi Chiranchi and Kano State.