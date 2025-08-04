Police Confirm Killing Of Two Cops Attached To Majority Leader Of Ebonyi Assembly

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of two officers attached to the majority leader of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Kingsley Ikoro.

The Command Police Relations Officer, Joshua Ukandu, confirmed this in Abakaliki while reacting to the incident.

He described the incident as unfortunate, insisting that he can not speak further on the matter as it didn’t happen within his jurisdiction.

Narrating the incident in an interview, the driver of the lawmaker, who gave his name as Mr Nneoma, said that the incident occured last Sunday at Okigwe-Owerri Express road in Imo State.

Nneoma, while narrating his ordeal to journalists, said that he, the lawmaker, the two policemen and another occupant of the two convoys’ vehicles were returning to Abakaliki after attending a burial in Imo State.

He said that on getting close to Okigwe junction, one of the vehicles, a BMW Utility vehicle, which was driven by the lawmaker, broke down, and they had to park to check what was wrong with the vehicle.

“we were inspecting the vehicle, a young man approached us and said that he was a mechanic and that he would help us to fix the car”

Nneoma said two of the policemen who were with me in the second vehicle, a Nivara Truc,k said that they won’t come down from the vehicle and preferred to stay back inside the vehicle.

He said that the lawmaker asked the supposed mechanic to get a towing van to tow the vehicle, which he accepted.

“Not quite long, a young man wearing jeans knickers with an AK-47 rifle came to me and started asking me about the policemen with me, but I quickly replied that there are no policemen with me”

“Immediately, he opened the door of the truck and opened fire on the police officers who were still seated inside the car”

“It was then that we observed that the policemen were killed, they were shot while inside the vehicle, at no point did we abandon them at the scene and entered another vehicle and left”

Mr. Nneoma expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident, adding that they had already reported to the Ebonyi State Police headquarters for a statement.