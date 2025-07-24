New Telegraph

July 24, 2025
Police Confirm Killing Of Officer In Suspected Robbery Attack In Edo, Arrest 2

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a police officer, Sgt Aminu Yusuf, reportedly shot dead by armed men while escorting an expatriate in Benin City.

Spokesperson for the command, CSP Moses Yamu, disclosed that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack.

According to him, a manhunt is underway to apprehend other fleeing suspects. The incident was said to occur on July 16 along First East Circular Road in Benin City.

According to sources, Sgt Yusuf was escorting a vehicle belonging to the expatriate after a cash withdrawal from a bank when they were ambushed by four armed men.

The attackers reportedly opened fire on the team, fatally wounding the officer and fleeing with his AK-47 rifle. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a doctor.

Yamu said security operatives have since intensified efforts to track down the remaining suspects and recover the stolen weapon.

