Police Confirm Killing Of Herder, Rustling Of 300 Cows In Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a herder and the rustling of about 300 cows by suspected bandits in Edu Local Government Area of the state.

Sources told Zagazola Makama, a security expert, that on Sept. 10, at about 3:00 a.m., gunmen stormed Bokungi Fulani Camp in Tsaragi district, Edu LGA, shot indiscriminately, and rustled about 100 cows belonging to one Alhaji Garuba. The sources said that the assailants proceeded to Fenjewe Camp via Share, where they also shot indiscriminately to scare residents.

“During the attack, one Mohammed Mumini, aged 40, upon sighting the hoodlums, identified one of them as Idris, surname unknown. He called his father, Alhaji Mumini, on phone to inform him that Idris came to the camp with bandits.

“While trying to escape from the scene, the hoodlums shot and killed Mohammed Mumini, before carting away about 200 cows from the camp,” the sources said. The sources added that a combined team of military, police and vigilantes had been mobilised and were on the trail of the bandits to rescue the rustled cattle and apprehend the culprits.