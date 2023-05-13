Police Confirm Killing Of Four In Renewed Communal Crisis In A’Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has confirmed the killing of four persons in a fresh communal crisis between the people of the Amazaba community in Eastern Obolo and Ikot Akpan Udo village in Ikot Abasi Local Government Areas of the State respectively.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon who disclosed this to newsmen, weekend, also revealed that the casual figure in the recent clash between rival cult groups in the state, the Klaans and the Black Axe confraternities rose from the initial four to five, while the number of arrests has hit over 76.

MacDon explained that about 300 policemen have been deployed to all these affected communities that were enmeshed in violent crises in the state.

He, further disclosed that after the diligent screening of the 65 persons earlier arrested, 29 linked to the bloody cult clash were charged to Court on Friday, May 12, 2023, for cultism and murder and remanded at the Ikot Ekpene correction centre.

He noted that some of the suspects charged were caught in the Act, adding that security personnel were still on ground in the affected communities to forestall a reoccurrence.

The rival cult groups had engaged in a fierce battle last Sunday over Toll collection and the control of minibus parks within the metropolis, which lasted for three days, forcing the residents of Idu, in Uruan LGA, Use Offot, Ekpri Nsukara, Anua Offot, and Oniong in Uyo LGA to flee their homes.

In a statement made available to newsmen during the weekend, the MacDon said: “In fact, the death toll for the cult clash rose to 5 while the number of arrests rose to about 76. And they are still been arrested.

“The Commissíoner of Police, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi has released additional Tactical resources targeted at identifying culprits who are at large, their sponsors, and has vowed to bring them to book within the shortest time possible.

“While soliciting the cooperation of Akwa Ibomites in providing useful information, the CP has urged law-abiding Members of the public to proceed with their normal routine as the affected areas are calm and peaceful.

“Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police has made additional deployments to Eastern Obolo and Ikot Abasi LGAs where security breaches have been observed, emanating from communal clashes.

“While the Command is sparing no resources in restoring normalcy, the CP has called on those concerned to give peace a chance. He has further called on relevant State and non-State Actors to intensify their interface in order to restore peace.

“And the Crisis between the Amazaba community in Eastern Obolo and Ikot Akpan Udo of Ette Clan in Ikot Abasi local government areas led to the loss of four lives

Meanwhile, an investigation by Sunday Vanguard revealed that the fresh communal crisis between the Amazaba and Ikot Akpan Udo communities started on Tuesday, May 9.

Residents of Ikot Akpan Udo reportedly were taken unawares by the Amazaba youths of Eastern Obolo, who attacked them at about 7:30 pm.

It was reliably gathered that one Endurance Oscar Abel, son of Chief Oscar Abel, the village Head of Ikot Akpan Udo in Ette Clan was beheaded during the recent attack.

The boundary crisis between the two neighbouring communities according to findings started in the year 2008.