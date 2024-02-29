Police Confirm Killing of Father By Son for Ritual Purposes in Abia

The Abia State Police Command yesterday confirmed a bizarre incident in the state when a son allegedly killed his father and removed one of his eyeballs for ritual purposes.

The command PPRO, ASP Maureen Chinaka, in a release confirmed the report of a murder case involving 57-year-old Maduka Ogbonna, allegedly killed by his son. According to her, “Detectives from CPS Umuahia, visited the crime scene and found the deceased’s lifeless body with his left eye gouged out.

“The suspect, Chinalu Ogbonna, a 27-year-old male, residing with his father at Umu Eze Road opposite Junior Girls Secondary School, Amuzukwu Ibeku, has been apprehended. “Investigations revealed that he strangled his father to death and intended to use his left eye for money rituals.” The PPRO explained that the corpse has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy, even as exhibits have been recovered.