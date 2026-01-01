Police Confirm Killing Of 3 In Nasarawa Community

The Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed the killing of three people in an attack in Akunza Ashige Community in Lafia Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Command spokesman, SP Ramhan Nansel, who made this known in a statement yesterday in Lafia, said that the command received a distress call reporting an attack by unknown gunmen in the village on Tuesday, Dec. 30. “Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, immediately deployed a detachment of Mobile Police personnel and other tactical teams to the area.

“During the response operation, two corpses were recovered, while nine injured persons were rescued and rushed to nearby hospitals. “Unfortunately, one of the injured persons died in the early hours of yesterday, while others are still receiving treatment,” Nansel said.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police has extended the condolences of the command to the families of the victims, and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) and Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of operations to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the attack.

“They were directed to proceed to the area and conduct a comprehensive investigation aimed at unraveling the perpetrators of the dastardly act, with a view to ensuring their immediate arrest and prosecution.”

He assured residents of Akunza Ashige and environs that the command is ready to ensure that all those responsible for the crime are brought to justice.