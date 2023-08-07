Police Confirm Kidnap Of Monarch, Wife In Nasarawa, Lunch Manhunt To Rescue Victims

The Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the Emir of Gurku, Alhaji Jibrin Mannan Waziri, and his wife, Sa’adatu Waziri in the Karu local government Area of Nasarawa state by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

Gunmen wielding AK 47 reportedly invaded the palace on Sunday night,10 kilometers away from Maraba town at about 10 pm during which they abducted the monarch and his wife to an unknown destination.

Confirming the incident to newsmen yesterday in Lafia, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nasarawa state police command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said a team of police operatives has been deployed to the area in collaboration with the local vigilante in the area to hunt for the abducted monarch and his wife and rescue them unhurt.

Nansel said “On the 6th of August 2023 at about 10 pm, a distress call was received by the Police Command in Nasarawa State that the palace of the chief of Gurku town located 10 Kilometers away from Mararaba main town was invaded by men suspected to be kidnappers”

“Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Maiyaki Baba deployed a combined team of Police operatives in collaboration with vigilante groups to the scene”

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that the chief and his wife were abducted to an unknown destination. The surrounding bushes and the mountains were combed but all efforts to get them proved abortive”

“The Commissioner of Police has further deployed additional men of the tactical teams; the anti-kidnapping unit and men from the Karu Area Command to the scene in order to rescue the chief and his wife unhurt.”