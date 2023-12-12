Police Confirm Five Killed In Anambra Club Shooting

The Anambra State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed that five individuals lost their lives following a gunmen attack at a nightclub in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka.

Adeoye disclosed that the victims comprised two members of a local vigilance group, a bouncer, and two patrons, with the club owner abducted by the assailants.

Speaking with newsmen, the Police CP described the incident as unfortunate and pledged to pursue the perpetrators.

“At approximately 2 am on Monday, a distress call was received, prompting the DPO Oba Division to lead police officers and local vigilance group members to the scene. However, the attackers had already fled.

The police Rapid Response Squad from Awkuzu had been patrolling the area from 6 pm to midnight before moving on to other parts of the state, and the incident occurred after the team departed,” he stated.

Adeoye specified that no suspects had been apprehended yet and that investigations were underway to apprehend the culprits.

He added, “We have observed a pattern; the group was responsible for a similar incident approximately two weeks ago in Ihiala, where the victim’s body was dismembered.

We have an idea of the area from which they are operating, and we are determined to capture them. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.”

He further commented on the prevalence of criminal activities in the area, emphasizing the need for the community and religious leaders to combat immorality and criminality.

Adeoye also highlighted the role of law enforcement in addressing these issues and mentioned a prior kidnapping incident in the same area.