Police Confirm Explosions In Zamfara, Scores Killed

The Police Command in Zamfara, on Saturday, confirmed that some objects suspected to be improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) exploded along the Magami–Dansadau Road in Maru Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, made a confirmation to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) via a telephone conversation. Abubakar, who declined further comments, said that the information available to the command was sketchy. He said the command was investigating to ascertain the cause of the incident.

The officer, however, promised to provide details of the explosion in compressive statement. An eyewitness, Malam Yunusa Isah, who was part of an escorted convoy travelling along the road, in a separate interview, confirmed the incident to newsmen via telephone interview.

According to him, suspected bandits planted the triple explosives along the road between Maikogo and Mai’ayaya communities. He explained that the explosions occurred while the convoys of vehicles were accompanied by security personnel along the road to the Dansadau Emirate.

The eyewitness said the convoy was passing through the area when the blast reportedly destroyed two motorcycles and resulted in the death of four people.

“A second explosion later affected some trailers on the road, leading to the death of about five additional persons. ” The convoy was lengthy, and the point where the explosion occurred was towards the rear of the vehicles,” Isah added.