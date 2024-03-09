Police Confirm Attack On Kogi Banks, Killing Of Police Officer

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the heist at Anyigba Banks and the attack on the police station in the state.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that gunmen stormed two commercial banks in Anyigba, Dekina Local Government Area of the State on Thursday, killing one police officer and one civilian.

It was also gathered that there were occasional shootings during the bank attacks, as well as at a police station in the town when an undefined amount of money was purportedly taken.

In a statement issued on Friday night, Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Williams Ovye acknowledged the attacks and the loss of one officer.

He disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, CP Bethrand C. Onuoha, visited the scenes on Friday for an on-the-spot inspection and promised that the hoodlums would be captured.

According to the statement, the CP also directed the deployment of Tactical Teams comprised of PMF personnel, Counter Terrorism, Quick Response, and Intelligence Units in collaboration with other Security Agencies to restore order in the area.

“One Police Constable paid the supreme price during the exchange of fire with the hoodlums, before the arrival of the reinforced Team to the scenes and the attackers fled.

“The Commissioner of Police assures of the Command’s unwavering commitment to working in synergy with other Security Agencies as well as patriotic Stakeholders in ensuring that Kogi State is safe and secure for all and sundry”, the statement added.