Police Confirm As Gunmen Invade Natasha’s Home In Kogi

Some unidentified gunmen reportedly attacked the family residence of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on Tuesday, in Obeiba-Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

This, however, emerged on a day the Kogi State Police Command confirmed that gunmen attacked Akpoti-Uduaghan’s (PDPKogi Central) family residence in Obeiba Community in Okehi Local Government Area.

According to security analyst, Zagazola Makama, the armed assailants, wielding guns and cutlasses, launched the attack at around 1a.m., causing structural damage to the building, including shattered windows.

In the process, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Chief Security Officer, Yakubu Ovanja, was said to have promptly notified local law enforcement authorities following the incident.

A police team from the Okehi Division responded swiftly and arrived at the scene shortly after. While no casualties or injuries were reported, no arrests have been made as of the time of this report. Security operatives have begun investigations into the motive and identity of the attackers.

It was, however, not clear what could have prompted the attack. However, the incident comes amid heightened tensions surrounding Akpoti-Uduaghan, who had previously accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of colluding with former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello in a plot to harm her.

But Bello has since denied the allegation and petitioned the police demanding Natasha’s prosecution for alleged defamation.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central in the Nation Assembly, has not yet made any public statement regarding the attack.

Meanwhile, Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Mr Miller Dantawaye, who confirmed the invasion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja yesterday, said the incident occurred on Tuesday night.

He said: “The command has been fully briefed on the unfortunate and criminal incident by the Okehi LGA Divisional Police Officer. So far, no arrest has been made.

“Investigation into the incident has begun and we shall get to the root of it. We will deal with those criminal elements that carried out the attack.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who spoke on the incident said: “The gunmen assumed she was in town and so attacked my family house that Tuesday night.”

“During the attack, security operatives and community members responded promptly and chased them off. “No one was hurt.

A report on the incident was quickly made at the police area command of the LGA,” she said . A statement from Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Media team described the attack as a calculated attack to silence the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District of the state.

“We urge the Inspector-General of Police to immediately reinstate her security details for safety considering this heinous attack.”

“We condemn the brazen attack on Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan’s family house in Obeiba-Ihima, Kogi on Tuesday, April 15.

