Police Confirm Arrest Of Pastor Over Death Of Female Church Member In Hotel Room

Bishop Timothy Otu, the General Overseer of the Agape Evangelical Ministry situated at the Obikabia Junction in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State has been arrested by the State Police Command.

According to ASP Maureen Chinaka, Abia Police public relations officer (PPRO), Otu checked into a hotel in Obingwa with a 43-year-old woman, Mrs Happiness Echieze from Isialangwa Local Government Area of Abia State whose dead body was later found naked in the room.

According to sources in Obingwa, Otu who hails from Ugep, Cross River State, checked into the guest house to have sex with Mrs Echezie, an Evangelist in his church who was confirmed by sources to be a mother of three whose husband is based in Bayelsa State.

According to police, “On the 13th of August 2023, at approximately 09:30 AM, Mr Godwin Akpan (male), residing at Jubilee Guest House in Ovom Village, Obingwa LGA, reported to the Isialangwa Police Division that an incident had occurred.

It was revealed that on the evening of the 12th of August 2023, around 09:25 PM, a clergyman named Timothy Otu (male), associated with Agape Evangelical Ministry at Obikabia Junction in Obingwa LGA, had checked into the guest house along with a woman named Happiness Echieze (female) from Isialangwa LGA, Abia State. Happiness Echieze was 43 years of age.

“Further details provided by Mr Akpan indicated that on the same date, around 12:00 AM (midnight), he entered the hotel room of the aforementioned clergyman and discovered the lifeless body of Happiness Echieze.

“She was found unclothed, and a white substance was emanating from her mouth and nose. Regrettably, the clergyman was absent from the scene.

“We hereby inform the public that immediate preliminary investigations have been launched into this matter. The deceased’s body has been transported from the location and is currently at the SDA Mortuary in Aba, awaiting an autopsy examination.”

“Additionally, we wish to convey that the suspected individual in this case has been apprehended. The case has been transferred to the State CID for discreet investigations,” Chinaka said.