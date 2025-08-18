Police Confirm Arrest Of INEC Officials With N2.5m Cash

Police yesterday confirmed the arrest of two persons identified as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and others for alleged electoral offences during Saturday’s by-election in Ogun State.

In a statement, spokesman CSP Omolola Odutola said they were arrested in Iperu Remo, during the Remo Federal constituency by-election. According to her, the INEC officials were arrested alongside their driver.

Odutola said a search on the vehicle led to the recovery of N2.5 million cash from one of the officials. She said: “During interrogation, he confessed that the money was collected at Kehoy Hotel from a man he referred to as Political Solution, acting on the directive of his supervisor.”