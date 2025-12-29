Police Confirm Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Ogun Auto Crash

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed that world-renowned boxer, Anthony Joshua, was involved in a road traffic accident on Monday, December 29, 2025, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in Makun, Ogun State.

According to the police, the accident occurred at about 11:00am, just before Danco Filling Station near the Sagamu Interchange on the Ibadan-bound lane of the expressway.

The vehicle conveying the former heavyweight boxing champion, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the crash under circumstances that are still under investigation.

Anthony Joshua, who was seated at the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and is currently receiving medical attention.

However, the police confirmed that two other passengers in the vehicle died at the scene of the accident.

Their remains have been deposited at the Livewell Hospital Morgue in Sagamu.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi B. Babaseyi, the Ogun State Police Command expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and assured the public that a comprehensive investigation has commenced to determine the cause of the accident.

The command said further updates would be made available as investigations progress.

Anthony Joshua, one of the world’s most celebrated boxers and a former unified heavyweight champion, has continued to receive messages of concern from fans and well-wishers following the incident.