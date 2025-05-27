Police Confirm Abduction Of Three Church Members In Ondo

Share

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of three members of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry in Ogbese, Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The victims were reportedly kidnapped on Monday evening while returning from a Bible Study session held in the Kasemola area, within the Ogbese axis.

A message shared by a church member and obtained by reporters read: “Good morning beloved, kindly pray along with us. Three of our members were kidnapped yesterday after Bible study at Kasemola, inside Ogbese axis.”

Sources disclosed that the kidnappers have demanded a ransom of ₦5 million from each victim’s family.

Worried members of the church have turned to divine intervention, praying fervently for the safe return of their abducted brethren.

The incident has since been reported to the Ondo State Police Command and the Amotekun Corps.

Confirming the abduction, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olushola Ayanlade, said operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit have been deployed to the area.

“Our men are already in the bush around the affected community, and efforts are ongoing to rescue the victims,” Ayanlade stated.

