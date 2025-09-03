Police Confirm Abduction Of Monarch In Kogi

The Kogi State Police Command yesterday confirmed abduction of the District Head of Bagaji Ado in Omala Local Government Area (LGA) of the state by gunmen.

The command’s spokesman, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, who confirmed the alleged abduction in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja, stated that a distress call was received by the Omala Police Division on Monday evening, shortly after the reported abduction of the Second Class traditional ruler and District Head of Bagaji Odo, Mr David Wada, by unknown gunmen.

According to him, the traditional ruler was returning from a traditional council meeting in Abejukolo, the headquarters of Omala Local Government Area, when he was ambushed at Ojuwo Ugweche by armed assailants and taken into the bush at gunpoint.