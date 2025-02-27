Police Confirm Abduction Of Female Students In Benue Varsity

Share

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of four female students at the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University of Agriculture, Makurdi (JOSTUM) in Makurdi by unknown gunmen.

Though the Command’s spokesperson, CSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, said only two were abducted, New Telegraph learnt on good authority that the abductees were four in number.

The students whose names were given as Emmanuella Orkaa, Fola, Susan and Ella, were reportedly kidnapped at about 8:30 to 9pm on Tuesday.

A senior staff of the university, who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident. The staff explained that the students were going to read that night when they were kidnapped between their hostels and the reading point at the North Core area of the institution.

The Chairman of Makurdi Local Government, Hon. Keffi, who also confirmed the development, said that he visited the scene of the incident.

New Telegraph gathered that the news of the students kidnap sparked wild protests from the students who marched round the school with green leaves in their hands demanding immediate action from the school’s authority. As at the time of filing this report, there is no official statement from the university’s Vice Chancellor.

