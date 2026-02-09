Police Confirm Abduction Of 3 Children In Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of three children by suspected kidnappers in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Joshua Ukandu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abakaliki that the children were abducted on Saturday morning. Ukandu said that the incident occurred at Nkwegu, opposite Nkwegu Military Cantonment gate, in Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state.

“Yes, we are aware of the incident. “It happened in the early hours of February 7, which was Saturday. “The suspects took away three children: one male, aged two, and two females, aged four and two years respectively,” he said.

The PPRO added that the incident was reported to the command by the parents of the abducted children. “There has been no demand for ransom, and no arrests have been made yet. “Our officers are investigating and working towards rescuing the abducted children,” he said.