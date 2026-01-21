Police Confirm Abduction In Kajuru Community, Deploy Tactical Teams To Rescue Victims

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed an abduction incident in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, following earlier uncertainty surrounding the report.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the Force said the incident was verified after intelligence and operational checks, prompting the immediate deployment of tactical and intelligence assets to the affected area.

According to the Police, the confusion arose during a meeting of the Kaduna State Security Council, convened by Governor Uba Sani, where some individuals from the local government disputed earlier police confirmation of the abduction.

This disagreement necessitated further verification before the authorities made definitive public pronouncements.

The Force explained that comments earlier made by the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, which were widely misconstrued as a denial of the incident, were intended to prevent panic while investigations were ongoing.

READ ALSO:

“Subsequent verification from operational units and intelligence sources has now confirmed that the incident did occur,” the Police stated.

Following the confirmation, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, ordered the full deployment of critical operational and intelligence resources to Kajuru and surrounding communities.

The operation includes intensified patrols, search-and-rescue missions, and coordinated security efforts with other agencies aimed at rescuing the victims and restoring calm.

The Police assured residents that all necessary measures are being taken to protect lives and property, while urging the public and media organisations to rely on official police communications for accurate information.

The Force also cautioned against speculation and sensational reporting, noting that such actions could undermine ongoing security operations and heighten public anxiety.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains fully committed to the safety and security of all citizens and will continue to provide updates as developments unfold,” the statement added.