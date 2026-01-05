Police Confirm 24 Dead, Scores Missing In Jigawa, Yobe Boat Accidents

The Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed 24 persons dead in a boat accident that occurred yesterday in the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident in a statement in Dutse.

Shiisu said 16 people were earlier reportedly dead, while 10 others were rescued, with 14 missing after the canoe capsised in Adiyani Village of Guri Local Government Area of the state. The spokesperson added the number of persons that died in the incident later rose to 24.

Reports from the area had indicated that the canoe, which was conveying more than 40 passengers, capsized while they were crossing the Adiyani River on their way home after concluding their activities in the village.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa State Police Command, SP Shi’isu, said the accident occurred at about midnight on Saturday. “The incident happened at midnight last Saturday as a result of water leaking into the canoe.

Immediately, it was reported, security personnel mobilised a rescue team, including local fishermen, and were able to rescue 10 victims alive, while 24 deaths have been confirmed so far,” SP Adam said.

Findings revealed that the victims were indigenes of neighbouring communities across the river in Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe State, who had visited the Adiyani market last Saturday.

Executive Secretary, Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA), Dr Mohammad Goje, in a statement in Damaturu yesterday said the incident occurred at about 7:48 pm on January 3, after the victims, who were mainly farmers and traders, boarded the boat in Adiyani Town in neighbouring Jigawa.

“The victims were reportedly returning from Adiyani Town, where they were engaged in fishing, farming, and other local business activities, when the canoe overturned mid-journey,” Goje said. The executive secretary, however, said 13 passengers were rescued from the disaster and were receiving treatment in a hospital.