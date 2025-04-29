New Telegraph

April 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Police Confirm 2…

Police Confirm 2 Dead As Rival Cult Groups Clash In Delta Community

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, yesterday confirmed the death of two persons as rival cult groups clashed in Obiaruku Community.

Edafe who responded to a WhatsApp message sent to him by our correspondent in Warri, confirmed the report without disclosing details.

The deceased were killed as Eiye and Vikings cult groups engaged in a clash on Sunday evening. It’s not clear if the deceased were members of any of the cult groups.

They were killed at different locations in the town. One of them was accosted in a drinking bar by members of the Eiye confraternity, who shot recklessly to scare people away.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Late Gospel Singer Osinachi’s Husband To Die By Hanging, Says Court
Read Next

8 Dead, 6 Injured As Bus Collides With Tanker In Anambra
Share
Copy Link
×