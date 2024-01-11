Police Confirm 11 Dead in Rivers Boat Accident

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the death of 11 passengers in a boat accident on the Andoni-Bonny coastal waters in the state yesterday. Eyewitness account stated that the accident occurred when two passenger-boats collided along the route.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the accident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt yesterday. She said that 11 passengers from the commercial boat died in the accident, debunking speculations that 20 people died. “The accident occurred on Jan. 9 at about 9:15 a.m. when a local wooden boat powered by a single 25HP Yamaha engine carrying passengers sank.

“The boat carried the passengers from Ukwa community in Ngo town in Andoni Local Government Area en route to Bonny Island when it sank while approaching Amariaria community in Finima town.

“Acting on the strength of the information we received, the officer in charge of Marine, SP Ogarachi Chima, moved to the scene of the incident and discovered 11 passengers feared drowned,” she said. Iringe-Koko said that the police had launched full investigation to ascertain the cause of the mishap.