Police Confirm 1 Killed, Couple, Daughter, Kidnapped In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed that unidentified gunmen killed a member of a vigilance group and kidnapped a couple with their daughter at Filin Canada Quarters in Katsina metropolis. The Commands Spokesman, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this to newsmen in Katsina yesterday.

Aliyu said: “Today, August 26, at about 3a.m., some hoodlums with dangerous weapons attacked the residence of one Anas Ahmadu of Filin Canada Quarters, Katsina, kidnapped him, his wife, and his daughter, Jidda Anas. “Also, the hoodlums fatally shot one Abdullahi Muhammad of the same address, a member of the lo- cal vigilante, and escaped the scene before the arrival of police operatives.”

He also said that upon the receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer “quickly rushed to the scene to restore normalcy in the area”. Aliyu said that investigation had commenced with a view to tracking and arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

He further said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Bello Shehu, in company of the Area Commander, DPOs within the metro, as well as the command’s Officer in Charge Anti-Kidnapping, visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment. He said that Shehu then deployed additional personnel and assets to ensure prompt rescue of the victims and apprehend the per- petrators.