Police Confirm 1 Death As Rival Cult Groups Clash In Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command yesterday, confirmed the death of one person during a clash between two rival cult groups at Oke Ola area in Osogbo on Sunday.

The Command Spokesperson, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Osogbo that it took the intervention of the police to quell the upheaval.

“It was the police team that went to the scene of the incident that restored nor malcy in the area. “At the moment, we are on the trail of the culprits (the cult members), and they will be made to face the law when arrested,” he said.

Ojelabi urged residents of the state to always report any breach of the law or suspected criminal activities to the police promptly.

He enjoined them to call the Police Control Room and Complaint Response Unit on the numbers: 08039537995/08123823981 and 08035143235/08066286549/0803 0732461 to make reports.

It was learnt that fracas ensued when some suspected members of a cult group in Osogbo, who were part of a masquerade’s procession, entered into the territory of a rival cult group.

An eyewitness said that the clash which occurred at about 7:00p.m, on Sunday snowballed into a gun battle and one of the suspected cult members was shot in the head and died on the spot.

